The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council takes 47 days to tick off development applications, above state-wide benchmark

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 11 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council manager of development Sam Lobsey said the planning team were facing significant staff shortages. Picture by Peter Hardin

TOWN planners have been called in to help, as the processing time for development applications climbs above the state-wide bench mark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.