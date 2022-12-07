The value of development applications is at one of the highest levels in history in Tamworth after more than $183 million worth of plans were submitted.
During the last 12 months, Tamworth Regional Council approved 502 development applications, a chunk of which were established businesses looking to broaden their horizons after outgrowing their sites.
Council's manager of development Sam Lobsey said seeing existing businesses apply for bigger spaces was a "promising sign" for the city.
"Businesses that may have been in Taminda, the historic industrial area, have packed up and are moving out of Taminda and into the Global Gateway Park and Tamworth Business Park," he said.
"They've found new sites, they've gone and expanded, built bigger warehouses and modernised their business."
The industrial sector is also to thank for one of the highest recorded values of development applications to come across Mr Lobsey's desk.
In the last financial year, the value of applications came in at $183.5 million.
"That's probably one of the highest values we've had in a number of years, maybe even the highest," Mr Lobsey said.
Helping the multi-million dollar figure stack up was the approval of a $16m development for 16 broiler sheds in Manilla; a $9.6m factory warehouse in Westdale; and the approval for a $7.7m intensive plant agriculture facility in Appleby.
The approved development of a 5 mega-watt solar PV electricity generating plant in Warral; a solar farm in Kootingal; a new ambulance station; three-storey medical centre; a manufacturing warehouse in Taminda; and a truck stop service station in Westdale also helped to bump up the value.
Since COVID-19 restrictions started to relax, Mr Lobsey said there hadn't been a development boom per say, but the applications had changed face.
During the pandemic council mainly received applications for small scale builds including single homes and minor renovations.
"The development industry didn't really slow down that much," he said.
"It shifted a little bit because there was a downfall in business activity."
But post pandemic and drought, things are looking up.
"During drought periods you don't have as much activity in places like Tamworth," Mr Lobsey said.
"But once it starts raining again you see that confidence in the region again."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
