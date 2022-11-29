"He feels he's really back."
They're five simple words, but almost guaranteed to send chills down the spines of junior cricketers throughout the North West region.
And they were spoken by James McMaster, just days after he watched his son, Archie, play his best game of the season.
After a barnstorming 2021/22, in which the 14-year-old scored 1,745 runs and emerged as one of the brightest talents in the region, Archie has struggled for form early in 2022/23.
"There's been a bit of, I wouldn't say pressure, but there's an air of expectation that he's going to achieve the same feat," James said.
"I've kept on trying to ground him, because he's only just turned 14 and he's had a few opportunities already and I think he's been disappointed in his own mind."
But Archie found his groove again over the weekend, when he turned out for the Northern Inland Bolters under 14s boys to play against North Coast in first round of the Youth Pathway Championships in Armidale.
"He felt primed, we sensed that there was something around the corner," James said.
After giving away pace bowling at the encouragement of his Pathway Academy coaches in favour of offspin over the winter, Archie took 4-11, along with a catch and a run-out, as North Coast folded for 100.
He then came in at number three and thrashed 61 not out from 43 balls in the second innings as the Bolters reached the target with nine wickets and more than 33 overs remaining.
"It was great to watch, it was fantastic," James said.
"He was very dominant. It was the Arch that we knew, he was very confident out there, and spending a bit of time in the middle was what he needed."
Built like someone two to three years his senior, and with solid technique and timing, Archie already has many of the physical qualities that a young batter needs.
Now, James said, the most important thing for the teenager is to hone his mind.
"He's still got to get that mental side right," he said.
"As these games become a bit more important, he's really got to get that aspect right. With that comes the mental preparation and organisation skills that come with it.
"He's trying hard, that's for sure."
This weekend, Archie will debut for the Central North under 16s side in the Bradman Cup.
As a 14-year-old playing in the age group above his own, James said Archie "really likes" that he was given the chance by selectors, and sees it as a vote of confidence in him.
"He's really excited," he said.
"I think that he's been mentally preparing for this for some time, and I think a lot of the training during the winter was tailored towards this."
