Since he was "knee high to a grasshopper", as he put it, Damian Henry's life has revolved around cricket in summer and rugby in winter.
Initially just playing, over the ensuing years his involvement has expanded into coaching and administration and he has become one of the busiest men in Tamworth sport.
He has been the Tamworth Junior Cricket Association president for around nine years. He is also the secretary for the senior association and last season took over the presidency of his club, City United.
On top of that, he has pretty much since he moved to Tamworth held a coaching role with the Magpies, and was recently announced as the coaching director and first grade coach for the 2023 season. He has also been part of the committee for too many years to remember.
It makes for a very full plate. But Henry wouldn't have it any other way.
Joking that it keeps him off the streetsand out of wife Lisa's hair, he is someone that believes in putting his hand up rather than hand out, and spoke about the connection to the community that being involved with a club/association brings.
"I've met some good people in town," he said.
"It's a good way to meet people - sport."
Born and raised in Sydney, he moved up to Tamworth with Lisa and children Maddie and Callum about 15 years ago.
Arriving midway through the rugby season, Henry found his way to the Magpies, and took on the under-19s the following year. The rest as they say is history.
He said the first grade job wasn't something he had really thought about, yet anyway. But after being approached by some of the current and former players, and committee to take it on, he felt he couldn't really say no. Especially after witnessing their travails last year.
The Magpies managed just the lone win and finished bottom of the table by 20 points.
Henry is optimistic about turning things around.
"I think there's enough talent there, we've just got to get it channeled in the right way," he said.
"And hopefully we can get some new players and have some old players come back."
One of his big focuses will be fitness.
"We were in most games for about 50-60 minutes and then we ran out of steam in the last 20 and teams just ran over the top of us. And in this competition, in New England, you've got to be fit," he said.
Wanting to "be the hunter not the hunted", he said "across the whole board" they have to improve.
"That'll come if we get the numbers and hopefully get some quality as well," Henry said.
"We've got some quality here but we've just got to get some players around them as well."
He will be assisted by Phil Cook. Ben Coombes will also be helping out with the backs.
From a wider club perspective, Henry also spoke about wanting to revive third grade and building on the women, who were the "shining light" for them last year, making the semi-finals.
Rob Mills and Bill Fitzgerald will again coach them, with assistance from Ben Watts, while Brett Robinson and Bernie Williams will look after second grade, and Jacob Shaw and Michael Pearce third grade.
