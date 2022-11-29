Under warm, blue skies at Scully Park on Saturday evening, a leader of today met with a leader of tomorrow.
But Brooke Wallis was far from calm during her five-minute conversation with Newcastle Jets captain and future teammate, Cassidy Davis.
Instead, she "fangirled" throughout the interaction.
"I just introduced myself, because I hadn't had a chance to formally introduce myself yet," Wallis said of their brief encounter.
The pair will take to the field together next season for the New Lambton Eagles, when they play in the Northern NSW Football National Premier League women's competition.
And Wallis' introduction to the Jets leader came just one day after she won the Junior Sports Star of the Year award at the Tamworth Regional Council's Sports Awards presentation night.
It was the perfect way to cap off a landmark year for Wallis, but came as a complete shock to the 16-year-old.
"I was pretty stoked. I'm not going to lie, I wasn't expecting it," she said.
Although she had a strong season for the Eagles as the youngest player in their first grade side, Wallis won the award for her performances in futsal this year.
She represented Far North NSW at the Australian Futsal Association nationals twice - once in February as part of the under 16s, and again in September for the under 19s where she was also captain.
After both tournaments, Wallis was selected to represent Australia. She travelled to the US in July with the national under 16s team, and will do so again next year with the under 19s.
"The American tour was just something that I'm very grateful I got to experience," Wallis said.
"I know a lot of people will never get to go overseas and represent their country, so for me it was something I'll never forget."
Pre-season preparations for the New Lambton have already begun, and though the demands on her time are manageable at the moment, Wallis expects next year to provide a fresh challenge as she balances Year 11 at Oxley High School with her commitment to the Newcastle-based club.
"At the moment I'm not doing a lot of training because it's just pre-season," she said.
"But next year it'll ramp up a lot, so I'll just have to go along with it and see how we go."
Though she has aspirations to play at the highest level of the sport, Wallis is a naturally humble young woman. As such, her achievements this year exceeded where she thought she would be by this stage of her career.
"Represent my country in outdoor, play for the Matildas, whatever it might be. I just want to have a career out of [soccer]," Wallis said.
"[But] I did not expect to have represented my country by the time I turned 16."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.