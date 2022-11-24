The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Six teenagers being questioned in police custody in Tamworth after Calala, Moore Creek, East, South and West Tamworth property crime reports

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
November 24 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth police rush under lights and siren to West Tamworth on Thursday morning where six juveniles were arrested. Picture supplied

Six teenage boys, some as young as 12, were still in police custody late on Thursday as police tried to piece together an alleged crime spree that criss-crossed Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.