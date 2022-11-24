Six teenage boys, some as young as 12, were still in police custody late on Thursday as police tried to piece together an alleged crime spree that criss-crossed Tamworth.
The wild night across the city saw multiple break and enters, several stolen cars and numerous police pursuits as officers tried to track down those responsible.
Operation Mongoose - the dedicated squad of officers that's been set up by Oxley police to crack down on property crime - homed in on six juveniles just after dawn on Thursday.
Backed by general duties police, Mongoose officers took six juveniles, believed to be aged between 12 and 14, into custody at locations in West Tamworth.
The Leader revealed the huge property crime arrests on Thursday morning after multiple cars swooped on the teenagers.
The six were in custody on Thursday being questioned by investigators as police spent the day trying to map the alleged crime spree and what happened.
Officers were seen speaking to witnesses, victims of crime and combing crime scenes with incidents in Browns Lane and Flagstaff Road in the Moore Creek and Forrest Hills area, as well as the Lampada area in Calala.
No charges had been laid late on Thursday but a spokesperson for police said investigations were continuing. Three suspected stolen cars were recovered and seized by police for forensic investigations.
"Police are investigating incidents of property crime in the Moore Creek area, Calala, South, East and West Tamworth, and inquiries will take some time because of the multitude of incidents that have been reported," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"This was excellent work by the general duties police and the proactive crime team who are working as part of Operation Mongoose."
Earlier in the day, officers made a public appeal for anyone that might have dashcam footage or home CCTV video of a group of up to six people acting suspiciously around homes.
"Police would appeal for anyone with video footage whether it's from CCTV cameras or dashcam footage," the spokesperson said.
"Any information would be beneficial to our ongoing investigations."
Some of the suspects were reportedly seen on CCTV wearing hoodies and disguises covering their faces, along with gloves.
Anyone with information on the property crime is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
