The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah's Brittany Riley awarded top prize in The Best Australian Yarn competition for short story 'Chicken Salt'

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated November 29 2022 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittany Riley won a national award for her short story 'Chicken Salt'. Picture supplied

BRITTANY Riley has learnt to enter competitions no matter whether she believes she could actually win, or not.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.