About 'inclusion, fun and participation': 3x3 tournament coming to Tamworth

Three x three basketball is coming to Tamworth this weekend.
Basketball NSW in conjunction with the Tamworth branch of the Aboriginal Lands Council are holding a free 3x3 tournament at the Tamworth Sports Dome on Saturday night.
The event is open to anyone from 10-years-old through to adults and is scheduled to tip-off just after 6pm with a free bus running from the Youthie at 5.30pm.
Dinner will also be provided.
Being offered through BNSW's partnership with Indigenous Basketball Australia, Regional Development Officer for Northern NSW Cristi Juffermans said it is about "inclusion, fun and participation".
"A lot of kids play backyard basketball but don't get opportunities to play on the court so our programs give everyone and opportunity to give it a go," she said.
It is the first time they have run a 3x3 tournament in Tamworth.
"I've run other indigenous program programs like we do camps, that sort of thing, in Tamworth. This is the first 3x3 tournament we've run as part of it," Juffermans said.
Showcased at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and again at this year's Commonwealth Games, games are played on half court with three players on the court at a time.
"We've got three full size courts running, which means there'll be games on six rings playing," she said.
"There's four people in each team and games will run for 10 minutes."
Pre-registration is encouraged but anyone is welcome on the day.
To register go onto: https://membership.mygameday.app/regoform.cgi?formID=102404
