HUBS to help flood-impacted communities in the region start the clean up, rebuilding and recovery process have opened.
Staff will be on hand to help people replace damaged documents, receive assistance with the physical clean-up or access emergency accommodation or mental health services at the following locations.
The transition from the emergency response into the recovery phase can prove difficult for people to know where to start, minister for flood recovery Steph Cooke said.
READ MORE:
"We need the floodwaters to recede to understand the full extent of the damage, but it's already clear that hundreds if not thousands of properties have been impacted by flooding across regional, rural and remote NSW," she said.
"This is an incredibly challenging time, particularly for those who have experienced flood after flood, which is why we're doing everything we can to provide face-to-face support in local communities."
For the most up-to-date list, visit: www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods/recovery-centres.
Service NSW is operating as an online one-stop shop for anyone wanting assistance remotely, with Customer Care specialists also available over the phone on 13 77 88.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.