THE NEXT steps have been taken in the development process for two huge renewable projects.
The state planning department has issued the list of demands a green energy farm must meet in its plans to build a new battery system in the New England.
The Department of Planning and Environment has released the Secretary's Environmental Assessment Requirements (SEARs) for the project known as the Eathorpe Battery Energy Storage System.
The SEARs document sets out what the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) needs to address, including the specific matters of biodiversity, heritage, land, landscape and visuals, noise, transport, water, hazards, social impact, economics and waste.
READ ALSO:
The Eathorpe Battery Energy Storage System is slated for 112 Eathorpe Road, about 6km east of Armidale. It consists of the construction and operation of a battery energy storage system with an estimated capacity of up to 100MW.
The applicant, Neoen, now has two years to lodge the development application and EIS.
Meanwhile, the exhibition period for the New England Solar Farm has closed and the department is collating submissions.
The department has requested the proponent to respond.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.