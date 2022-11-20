The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council and Gunnedah Shire Council feed local road data to Live Traffic app during floods

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 21 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local councils have been able to upload local road data to Live Traffic since October. Picture by Gareth Gardner

KEEPING drivers up-to-date on local road closures during constant flooding has put a strain on council staff resources.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.