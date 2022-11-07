The Northern Daily Leader

Boxing: One2Boxing fighters score two wins and one loss in Sydney

By Zac Lowe
Updated November 7 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 4:00pm
Cody Vitalone with coach Jaime Carroll after his winning effort in Sydney over the weekend, in which he scored a decision victory against a very tough opponent. Picture supplied.

It's been a busy month for Lemuel Silisia, Cody Vitalone, and Malachi Towns.

