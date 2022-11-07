It's been a busy month for Lemuel Silisia, Cody Vitalone, and Malachi Towns.
The One2Boxing trio has fought almost every weekend of the last month, including in the Indigenous All Stars vs Rest of the World event held in Sydney over the weekend.
This latest event produced two wins and just a solitary loss for the Tamworth-based fighters, as Vitalone and Silisia claimed victories by way of split decision and knockout respectively.
Although the former's was, on paper, a close fight, in reality One2Boxing owner and coach Jaime Carroll did not think for a second that his charge had lost.
"It was a good, competitive fight," Carroll said.
"The kid kept coming back, but it was a landslide victory to Cody."
Although it nearly did not go their way, the win represents another step in Vitalone's evolution from reckless gunslinger to sharp, calculated boxer (albeit one who still possesses one-punch knockout power).
"He keeps developing into a good fighter," Carroll said.
"He's getting a lot more relaxed, and he's starting to put a bit of boxing together, it's not just brute force.
"It was a good, impressive performance."
Silisia, meanwhile, further enhanced his fast-growing reputation among the NSW boxing community as a skilled technical fighter with thunderous punching power.
Making his win all the more impressive was that it came against Jayden Buan, a past training partner of George Kambosos Jr and an amateur state and national title holder.
"[Lemuel] is finding a home for his punches," Carroll said.
"He fought an extremely talented fighter in Jayden Buan ... we took that fight as a step up for Lems to get that experience, because we want to get him ready for the Pacific Games next year.
"To knock an opponent like that out is pretty impressive. He's got a few people coming up to me to say what a good performance and what a punch it was."
After a slow start, Towns produced another good performance in his bout but fell to a decision loss.
"It was a tussle, and he just didn't get the nod," Carroll said.
"It was a close enough fight, and he gave it his all. He had a week off between bouts, and he was a little slow to get going but found his mark in rounds two and three."
The next item on the gym's agenda is the Australian titles, which begin in early December.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.