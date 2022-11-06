Ben Middlebrook was amiable in the day's early evening light.
The Old Boys captain - who amused himself while describing how he was now the veteran cricketer his young self used to hear complaining about body disrepair - had that day scored a 47-ball 40 opening the innings.
It was day one of a two-dayer against City United at Chaffey Park, and his top-score knock helped propel Old Boys to 232 after they won the toss and batted first. In reply, City were 2-37 at stumps.
When asked how old he is, Middlebrook underlined his advancing years by pausing and then replying with a wry smile.
At age 44, he is 35 years younger than Joe Biden. But to the younger members of his team - such as teenage No 4 Adam McGuirk, who made 35 on Saturday afternoon, he must seem ancient.
In Tamworth cricketing terms, he is ancient: this is his 28th first-grade season. He was 16 years old when he debuted in the top grade, at Albion.
"I remember sitting in a room when I was 16, and the 35-year-olds' were complaining about sore back, sore hip, sore leg," he said.
"And I was like, "Oh, that never happens - you guys are BSing. Now I'm one of those old fellas going, 'Yep, it definitely happens.'"
After skipping Old Boys to seven premierships in eight seasons, Middlebrook played mostly second grade last season, and Old Boys were eliminated in the semi-finals. He had a strong season, averaging 48.
"I think last year gave me confidence, that I can play again," he said.
"The years before that, I've sort of been batting down the list and giving other guys a chance to perform, because they're coming into first grade. I don't know. I guess I'm getting greedy."
On Saturday, Mitch Swain (39 not out) and Corey Sommers also impressed for Old Boys, while City United quick Aaron Baker backed up his 6-6 in the last round with 4-30 off 10 overs.
Middlebrook said: "We've got a good, young team here, so looking forward to the season."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
