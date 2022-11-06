The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos
Watch

Ben Middlebrook winds back the years at Old Boys

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
November 6 2022 - 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ben Middlebrook was amiable in the day's early evening light.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.