The Northern Daily Leader

Hockey One: Alice Arnott scores in NSW Pride women's win over Tassie Tigers

By Adam Clifford and Samantha Newsam
Updated November 5 2022 - 5:10pm, first published 3:01pm
Alice Arnott scored a goal in her return for the NSW Pride. Picture by Steve Bell/Getty Images

Alice Arnott had an immediate impact for the NSW Pride women as they kept their Hockey One League finals hopes alive with a five goal shut out of the Tassie Tigers in Hobart.

