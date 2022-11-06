The Northern Daily Leader
Cricket: Northern Inland Bolters women crash out of 2022-23 Regional Bash

By Samantha Newsam
Updated November 6 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 3:00pm
Parsons impresses but Bolters women knocked out of Regional Bash

A half-century from Sophie Parsons provided a final game highlight as the Northern Inland Bolters women were bundled out of the Regional Bash at Tuggerah on the weekend.

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

