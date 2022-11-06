Parsons impresses but Bolters women knocked out of Regional Bash

A half-century from Sophie Parsons provided a final game highlight as the Northern Inland Bolters women were bundled out of the Regional Bash at Tuggerah on the weekend.
One of the youngest players in the side, the 14-year-old underlined what an immense talent she is with an innings anchoring unbeaten 50 from 33 balls that included six fours.
Her second half-century of the season, Parsons (Armidale) was well-supported by fellow young gun Caoimhe Bray (23) with the pair putting on 45 for the third wicket.
Their efforts were ultimately in vain with the Central Coast Rush, who along with the Newcastle Blasters move through to the finals, restricting the Bolters to 5-107 in reply to their 5-140.
Bray (Denman) was another shining light in what was a tough campaign for the young Bolters side, losing all three of their games.
She was their top-scorer in their first-up nine wicket loss to the Blasters and picked up two wickets against the Rush.
Armidale's Vanessa Simpson (two wickets), Inverell's Annalisa Collins (37) and Armidale's Leah Macdonald (21) were meanwhile the top performers in their 94-run loss to the Coffs Harbour Chargers.
The women's loss means the Bolters won't be involved in the finals for the first time in three years - the women made it in 2021 and the men in 2022 - after the men were knocked out last month.
