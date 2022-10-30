There has been an "amazing" turnout at the inaugural NIAS Talent Identification Day at Scully Park, the organisation's chief executive, Shona Eichorn, has said.
Eichorn said some 400 secondary school students registered for the event, which was held in ideal conditions on Saturday, although flooding in the region meant not everyone could attend.
The event was staged to identify talent for NIAS's sports programs, and was coupled with sports-specific selection trials.
Eichorn said: "A lot of people talk about having talent.
"But we wanted to provide an opportunity so they could all come along to just access that talent in a whole suite of tests to be undertaken across a three-hour period."
With Brisbane hosting the 2032 Olympic Games, Eichorn said "the next 10 years is gonna be exceptionally interesting and incredibly important for these young athletes".
"Because, potentially, they'll be the ones we'll be watching on television at the 2032 Olympics in our own backyard," she said.
Accordingly, she said, NIAS wanted to "ramp up" the support it provided its athletes, coaches and officials.
