A CHOPPER pilot has been flown to Tamworth hospital with several injuries after crashing his helicopter while working near Tamworth.
It's believed the man was spraying paddocks with fungicide when he lost control of the helicopter on a property at Gowrie on Friday.
Emergency services including ambulance, police and fire crews rushed to the scene off the New England Highway, near the intersection of Garoo Road, about 12.45pm.
A farmer with a ute helped emergency services get to the injured pilot in the paddock. He had managed to climb out of the wreckage, and was up and walking around.
He suffered multiple limb injuries, paramedics said.
Witnesses at the scene said the chopper was "a mangled mess".
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene from Tamworth with a critical care medical team on board. The doctor and paramedic worked with the crews on site to treat the patient for his injuries.
He was then flown by the rescue helicopter to Tamworth hospital for emergency treatment.
Witnesses have told the Leader the man was spraying fungicide across a wheat crop and emergency services had fears the wreckage could catch alight.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) Inspector Mick Murphy said "it was just a small rotary wing helicopter doing spray work".
"It's a bit serious when you can't get to the site because it's too boggy," he told the Leader.
"Ambulance crews had to use light four-wheel-drives to get out and back."
Fire and Rescue NSW deployed its Hazmat team from Tamworth, as well as a fire tanker and pumper to the scene.
Crews worked with specialist scientific officers from Sydney to get expert advice on the chemical and any contamination at the crash site or hazard risk in the paddock.
After liaising with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), firefighters deemed the site was safe.
An investigation into the cause of the helicopter crash is under way.
"Sometimes just a gust of wind is enough to cause it because it's very low level work," Inspector Murphy said, adding that "anything under 500ft can be dangerous" because of the height and time if something goes wrong.
READ ALSO:
