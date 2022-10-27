A former drug dealer and an Olympic medallist were among the speakers who have helped to inspire thousands of students as part of the Stand Tall regional tour, which stopped in Tamworth on Thursday.
The event gave students access to speakers that have suffered through, and overcome challenges in their younger years.
CEO and co-founder of Stand Tall Australia Jeanine Treharne, said that makes them an authority on the mentality young people need to overcome the challenges they face today.
"These young roles models are showing children very authentic stories," she said.
However, at the end of the day high school students can be hard to engage, so there was also some entertainment, with musical artist Timomatic involved on the day.
And while organisers might have wanted students glued to the edge of their seats, they also recruited hip-hop dancers to get them moving in between presentations.
Wrapped into the entertainment, was even more wisdom.
One of those with a story to tell along with her performance, was winner of The Voice 2021, Bella Taylor-Smith.
READ ALSO
According to Ms Treharne, Ms Taylor-Smith "overcame a really tough childhood where her parents had just come out of jail and she had to raise her little sister."
Speaking to the Leader, Ms Taylor-Smith said she wanted to make an impact on young people, by letting them know there is a way forward.
"We all face our trials and tribulations throughout life and when we're a young person," she said.
"It can definitely be overwhelming, especially when we don't know the appropriate avenue of support.
"I'm really excited to speak to young people and let them know that there is a way forward, there is a path for them no matter what hardships they might face."
However, the uniqueness of each young person's challenges can make it difficult to show them someone understands them.
That's why Ms Taylor-Smith said it's important to give kids a reason to trust.
"I think being honest is really important," she said.
"When it comes to motivational speaking sometimes it can seem a bit unrealistic.
"So I want to make sure that the advice I give these young people is something that's easy to hold onto."
According to head teacher of wellbeing at Farrer Memorial Agricultural Junior School Tristan Jones, teachers are glad to sit back for once and see how the students absorb some outside advice.
"They listen to other people sometimes more than they listen to their teachers," he said.
"If there's a sportsperson in there, or someone famous, they might take on board more what they say.
"Even if it helps just one student, it's a win."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.