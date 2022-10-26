The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Federal Budget 2022-23: Labor slashes Round 6 of the Building Better Regions Fund leaving infrastructure projects 'up in the air'

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
October 26 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said it's disappointing news for regional NSW to see the fund slashed. Picture by Gareth Gardner

SCORES of infrastructure projects are now up in the air after a regional grants program established by the former Coalition government was slashed in Labor's budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.