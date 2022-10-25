After a blockbuster season which saw the club claim the first, reserve, and third grade premierships, the OVA Mushies farewelled 2022 on Saturday night.
The club held a presentation evening to commemorate those who stood out on or off the field throughout the year, which president Fiona O'Keefe said was "a really good night" with "really good turnout".
Also read:
"We had pretty much all of our senior teams there, with our 16s as well," O'Keefe said.
"We presented the 16s with a jersey as a bit of a send-off from the junior years into senior football, so that was really nice. They were pretty stoked about that."
Given their trio of senior premiership wins, along grand finalists in their women's and under 16s sides, it was a superb year for the Mushies.
O'Keefe credited the club's success to the "really hard-working" players, and expressed her delight about the volume of young talent emerging through the club's junior pathways.
"We're really lucky that we've had a great bunch of players this year," she said.
"Especially in third grade and sometimes in reserve grade too, a lot of the 16s playing with the more vintage Mushies, which was nice. They're bringing the younger ones through, which is really important for the future of the Mushies.
"As president and as a committee, it was awesome to see a really hard-working bunch of players get what they deserve."
The night also featured the induction of four new life members to the club.
Mark and Glenyce Goddard, Derek Flynn, and Ben Hanks were all awarded life membership for their contributions to OVA, and, O'Keefe said, were "gobsmacked".
"They didn't know, so they were kind of taken aback by it," she said of Hanks and Flynn, who were both present at the event.
"For two people who talk a lot, they were very short of words. I've never heard Derek talk so little.
"They both have contributed significantly over the last 20 to 30 years for the club, and that includes playing and coaching ... they're both still integral parts of the club, even now."
The full list of awards recipients is as follows:
Club Awards
Men's Premier League First Grade
Men's Premier League Second Grade
Local Third Grade
Women's Premier League Red
Women's Premier League White
Under 16s
Life Members
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.