The Northern Daily Leader

Soccer: OVA Mushies hold 2022 presentation night

By Zac Lowe
October 25 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Russell picked up OVA's first grade Players' Player award on Saturday night. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

After a blockbuster season which saw the club claim the first, reserve, and third grade premierships, the OVA Mushies farewelled 2022 on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.