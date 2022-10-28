The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Narrabri Photographer Joshua J Smith documents the spectacle of nature

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
October 28 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JOSHUA Smith's photography career took off after photos of a flood he snapped from a plane were plastered across newspapers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.