A veteran and a debutant stole the show at the Tamworth Kangaroos' presentation night.
Co-captain and assistant coach, Nathan Vaisey, picked up the men's Best and Fairest on Saturday night, while Ruby Spark picked up the women's Best and Fairest after a standout rookie season.
Also read:
Their wins did not come as a surprise to club president, Brett Douglas, who said the pair were among the standouts all year.
"Nathan had a biggie, he finished fourth or fifth in the league count," Douglas said.
"He had a pretty big year leading by the front ... and Ruby's a young, talented girl with a future there if she wants to take it. It's pleasing to see."
Held at The Tamworth, the incessant rain over the weekend threatened to spoil the festivities, but Douglas said the night ended up being a thoroughly enjoyable affair.
With music provided by emcee Kym Hagon, who Douglas described as a "man of many talents", the night was relatively quick but lots of fun as the Kangaroos ate, mingled, and danced together.
It was an ideal way to close a season that was equal parts promising and frustrating for the club.
"It was a bit of a rebuilding year for the girls, because something like half the women's side had never played before," Douglas said.
"That's just the nature of the beast ... and the men were right up there all year, and then unfortunately a few injuries in the last few rounds really hurt us.
"The players all put their hands up and represented the club as best they could."
The award winners from the night are as follows:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.