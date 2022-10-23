The Northern Daily Leader

Steph Halpin wins her third straight North Tamworth ladies league tag best and fairest

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 24 2022 - 3:26am, first published October 23 2022 - 11:00pm
Steph Halpin had a few trophies to take home from the Bears' presentation.

Twelve months ago as she reflected on winning the North Tamworth ladies league tag best and fairest for the second straight year, Steph Halpin was on the countdown to one of the most monumental moments in her life.

