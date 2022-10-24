One2Boxing owner and head coach, Jamie Carroll, has slammed the "disgraceful" refereeing which cost one of his students an all-but-certain win on Saturday night.
Lemuel Silisia was one of three fighters from the Tamworth-based gym to compete in Dubbo over the weekend, when he took on Wollongong's Chris Pecipajkovski.
After three rounds in which Silisia was "clearly winning every aspect of his fight" a post to the One2Boxing Facebook page stated, the judges awarded Pecipajkovski the unanimous decision win.
"It was one of the worst decisions I've ever seen," Carroll told the Leader.
"The crowd reacted the same as me, as in no-one could believe it."
So much so, Carroll added, that the audience began "chanting 'Bull****'" when the decision was read by the announcer.
Despite the controversial loss, Silisia remained in good spirits after the fight.
"He's all right, it's pretty much a joke now," Carroll said.
"He's taken it very well, he just laughs at it. He knows he won."
And though Carroll's incredulity at the result was clear, the coach was not going to dwell on it as he believed the positives from the night outweighed one bad decision.
Cody Vitalone and Malachi Towns were the other fighters from One2Boxing on the card, and both put in admirable performances in their respective bouts.
The former took on a young 17-year-old opponent on short notice, and managed to find a balance in the exhibition bout between displaying his skills without doing undue damage.
"Cody was a class above him, but I was impressed with him for not going out there and whacking him," Carroll said.
Towns, meanwhile, nearly earned the win in a tough fight against a much more experienced opponent in Tetenda Karuwa from Sydney.
"Mal was really impressive," Carroll said.
"When [Karuwa] weighed in, everyone was sh***ing themselves. He was a real solid dude with the experience and the runs on the board."
The close losses made it a tough night on paper for the gym, but Carroll said the point of the trip was more about experience than wins.
"You'll win and you'll lose, it's all about learning and moving forward," he said.
"The ones that matter are the titles, that's what really matters."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.