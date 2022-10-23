Montana Nights utilised the one barrier in taking out the Wests Entertainment Group Pace at Tamworth Paceway.
The seven-year-old Shadow Play gelding is trained at Narrabri by Garry Shepherdson, who in turn engaged the services of his son Christopher to take the reins.
"The horse is always consistent and we take the runs as they come," Garry said.
Given the wet weather, Shepherdson was surprised with how well the racing surface presented.
Read also:
"It wasn't too bad actually," he said. "When we arrived on track [on Thursday] there was a downpour.
"But they checked the mobile and it had traction and the track itself was pretty solid for racing on."
He added: "My horse was full of running with 600 to go and I felt that my main danger (the Greg Coney-trained Dothedealdylan) was on my back.
"We commenced our run on the final turn and the horse finished the race off nicely."
Montana Nights achieved an 8.8 metre win over My Kinda Justus (Blake Hughes), with Dothedealdylan (Jemma Coney) a head away in third place.
The mile rate was 1.59.3 for the 1609 metres journey.
Montana Nights achieved his last win back in June, also at Tamworth, and is raced by a large Narrabri syndicate of Garry and Christopher, Nathan Dicks, Charles Dicks, Peter Shepherdson and Neil Drysdale.
This syndicate also owns Kid Montana, who is now being trained in Sydney by Rickie Alchin.
"He (Kid Montana) will race around Sydney now and after having 12 months off the racing scene, he is working up well," Christopher Shepherdson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.