The Northern Daily Leader

Montana Nights triumphs at Tamworth Paceway

By Julie Maughan
October 23 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christopher Shepherdson pilots Montana Nights to victory at Tamworth. Picture by PeterMac Photography

Montana Nights utilised the one barrier in taking out the Wests Entertainment Group Pace at Tamworth Paceway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.