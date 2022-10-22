Stacey Porter continues to rack up the milestones.
The Tamworth export is now the all-time home run record holder in the Japanese Softball League after surpassing longtime Japanese professional Eri Yamada's 51 with her 52nd home run.
She scored the record-breaking run during her SG Holdings Galaxy Stars' recent win over the NSK Brave Bearies with what was her second home run of the game.
In her 15th consecutive year playing professionally in Japan, the long-time former Aussie Spirit captain currently leads the batting statistics for the western district (division) of the competition with an average of .452 from 26 matches.
From 90 at bats (heading into the weekend's matches) she has registered 28 hits for 22 scores and nine home runs, and batted in 23 runners.
The Japanese record is the latest on a long list of accomplishments and records for Porter over the course of her distinguished career.
During her time at college in Hawaii, she set new records for the most home runs by a freshman, single-season home runs and career home runs.
In more recent times the former Peel High student has been celebrated as the most capped Australian player of all time, and holds the all-time record for the most international games played by any player from any country after making 446 appearances in the green and gold.
After retiring from international softball after last year's Olympics, Porter was in August honoured with a special testimonial dinner.
The event was initiated by a small group that included past players who wanted to recognise her as one of the countries most decorated softballers and saw more than 130 in attendance.
