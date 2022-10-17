A REPORT is set to go before council this week into an allegation a local councillor may have breached the code of conduct.
Councillor Robert Hoddle is the subject of an investigation into an alleged breach of the Local Government Code of Conduct.
The Director of Corporate Services for Gunnedah has prepared a report which will be presented and considered by councillors at Wednesday's ordinary council meeting.
The report will be considered in closed council, away from the public.
When contacted on Monday, a spokesperson for Gunnedah Shire Council told the Leader it cannot make comment on matters considered in closed council.
Cr Hoddle was also contacted but declined to comment on the issue.
According to council papers, the report stems from a code of conduct investigation regarding Councillor Hoddle.
"This item is classified confidential under Section 10A(2)(i) of the Local Government Act 1993, as it relates to alleged contravention of the code of conduct and it is not in the public interest to reveal the information," council documents state.
The resolution will be made public after the closed section of the meeting.
It is not in the public interest to reveal the information ...- Council documents.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.