The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Shire councillor Robert Hoddle the subject of code of conduct investigation

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
October 17 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Hoddle was elected to Gunnedah Shire Council in December 2021. Picture file

A REPORT is set to go before council this week into an allegation a local councillor may have breached the code of conduct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.