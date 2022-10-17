The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council 'ignored' resident when he warned of Arcadia Estate road issue

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated October 17 2022 - 7:59am, first published 7:00am
Residents of suburban Rodeo Drive responded with shock last week to the news that the quiet street would be used as an access road for the new suburb with about 5000 residents. Pictures by Gareth Gardner

Hillvue resident Peter Gill said he warned Tamworth Regional Council about road plans for the new Arcadia Estate, only to be ignored.

