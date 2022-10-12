THE way council communicates important decisions to the public "needs to improve" according to Tamworth councillors.
A packed council chamber of Rodeo Drive residents protesting proposed changes to their street sparked the conversation at Tuesday night's meeting.
Councillor Bede Burke said it was a clear demonstration that the decisions council makes "aren't reaching the people they most greatly affect".
"The response from the gallery was not from our communications, it was from external media agencies picking up our agenda for tonight," he said.
Councillor Judy Coates shifted the responsibility back to the people, and the need for council to follow up.
"Council could do the best communication in the world, but unless it's taken on board by the people it's directed at, then our communication is not as useful as it could be," she said.
"My understanding is we sent out over 100 letters to people about the Arcadia [Estate] development, but we got very little response.
"Perhaps it's not so much about how we are communicating, but how we are following up and it may be that we have to follow up a little bit more rather than just sending things out."
It comes as council releases its Draft Communications Strategy, placed on public exhibition on Wednesday, which aims to improve the way it communicates with the public.
Council's manager of communication Karlee Cole said the strategy highlights key principals and objectives, but people can have their say before the final version is approved.
"What we did hear when we went out to the community and asked for feedback is social media, letter box drops and newsletters were big ones," she said.
The strategy is on public exhibition on council's website until November 8.
