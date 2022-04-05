The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

New Wee Waa High School: Department of Education publishes response to submissions on $37.8 million new school

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated April 5 2022 - 8:10am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW SCHOOL: Concept designs of the new multi-million dollar Wee Waa High School were released in November.

AN alternative location for a new Wee Waa High School will not be investigated, despite concerns that the current site - known locally as "the swamp" - is unsafe and unsuitable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.