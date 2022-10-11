Ella Tanna's first national championships experience was inspiring, motivating and a highlight in her hockey journey.
The 13-year old was one of three Tamworth players that represented NSW at the under-13s carnival in Tasmania with Laura Hall playing with her in the girls Lions team and Owen Mackay the Stars boys.
"It was really fun," Tanna said of the whole experience.
"I got to meet a lot of new people and learn a lot of new things."
Her Lions team took home the silver, pipped by just a point for the gold by the Queensland Cinders.
It came down to the final game between the Cinders and Western Australia, which unfortunately they won.
The Tamworth duo were among the Lions' best with Hall picking up two 'Player of the Match' awards, as adjudged by Hockey Australia officials, and Tanna one.
Tanna earned hers in their final game against Victoria, and was also judged by the Victorian team as the best in that game.
She was pretty happy with how she played at the carnival.
Playing as a striker she was the Lions' top goalscorer and tied for fourth on the overall tournament goal tally with five including a double in that Victorian game.
Her first time going away for NSW she said pulling on the blue was "pretty special". Especially after making the squad last year only for COVID to end any chance of playing at the nationals.
On top of the highlights on the field, there were plenty off it too. She also got to meet, and have a photo with, one of the country's best.
Kookaburras legend Jamie Dwyer was down there watching his son play for Queensland. It was "pretty cool" to meet him, Tanna said.
They also got to watch the Hockey One women's game between the Tassie Tigers and Brisbane Blaze, which was "pretty inspiring".
"It was really fast and fun to watch," Tanna said.
She said the whole experience has motivated her to continue working hard on her hockey.
She is in the under-15s field squad for next year, as Hall is; the first training session for which is at the end of the month.
In Year 8 at Calrossy, Tanna has been playing hockey since minkey after following her mum, Kylie Pursche, into the sport.
The two play together with Services in the women's competition, although this season ended up playing against each other after being put in different sides.
"She just steals the ball off me and runs away from me," Kylie joked.
Ella also played in the under-13s competition and up in the under-18s.
Mackay's Stars team finished eighth.
New England's Ashlee Morgan was in the Lions side with Tanna and Hall, and captained them, while Lucy Deiderick starred for the Stars team. She topped the goalscoring for the girls competition with 11 and received six Player of the Match awards out of 11 games. Luke Whitty meanwhile played in the Lions boys side and Angus Schmude the Stars.
