He was something of an "everywhere man" for them this season, and Lawson Muir duly cleaned up when Inverell held their presentation night.
Muir won the two top awards for first grade - the best and fairest and players player - and was also the highest pointscorer.
Playing multiple positions over the season as well as assuming the kicking duties at times, and stepping up as a leader on the field, the accolades were well-deserved, Highlanders coach Ariki Wineti said.
"The toughness, just everything he offered us, it was just quality," he said.
He added that he just "seemed to be an everywhere man", starting the season at No.8 before shifting to breakaway and later "into probably where he belongs - hooker".
In his third season with the club, Wineti said it was the best season he's seen from the former Robb College president.
He was also a leader off the field.
Beaver Robson was judged the most improved while Jeremy Grills won the Coaches Award.
Other major award winners included Josh Stewart and Toby Simpson.
Simpson won The Highlander of the Year award in acknowledgement of his work on and off the field to make sure the players were looked after, had fun and the club ran smoothly.
Stewart was awarded the Presidents Award for his tireless work with the girls teams and around the club. He also initiated the Henry "Stumpy" Elliot award for the most committed second grade all rounder, which was this year awarded to Jay Worley.
Over 100 players, sponsors, supporters, Life Members and special guests helped the Highlanders celebrate their best season for around a decade.
"The Highlanders had plenty to celebrate with all home games, but particularly Ladies and Old Boys Days well attended, great fun, and people are already talking about next year's," Highlanders president Ross Fuller reported.
"Most importantly this year a solid squad of players have been developed to ensure Inverell Rugby Park was a fortress in the rounds, only being defeated once at home in a final against the Pirates."
"There is plenty of anticipation for next year with players and coaches keen to stay active and keep the squad moving forward."
The special guest for the evening was former Wallaby Tom Lawton.
Lawton was the Wallabies hooker from 1983 to 1992 and played 41 test matches including Bledisloe Cup victories and the famous 1984 Grand Slam tour.
He kept the crowd entertained with tales of meetings with the Queen, near shootings when dressed in a lion skin rug in South Africa, and playing with legends like David Campese and Stan Pilecki (who told the coach he would do hill sprints at training when the game was played on a hill).
For Wineti it was the first time he had seen most of the players since the minor semi-final loss.
He admits it does still sting but is looking forward to next season. He is keen to go around with them again and expects to have the bulk of the squad back.
