The Kosciuszko runner It's Me will continue being monitored this week and will require a Racing NSW veterinery inspection before Saturday's $2 million feature at Randwick after Scone trainer Brett Cavanough reported issues to stewards.
The six-year-old mare, who was picked up by a syndicate from Glen Innes, has been cleared of serious injury but was being treated for either a foot abscess or stone bruise.
Racing NSW released a statement on Monday night with Cavanough adding that the 2020 winner "hasn't missed any work at this stage" and he'll keep stewards updated about the "progress of the lameness" on the off fore foot.
It's Me was paying $5 on TAB fixed odds, just shy of favourite Front Page ($4.50).
Cavanough also has Fender in The Kosciuszko alongside fellow Scone trainers Cameron Crockett (Commando Hunt) and Rod Northam (Spiranac), while Tamworth trainer Cody Morgan has Anethole, Talbragar and Le Melody.
