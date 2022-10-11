Tamworth's Isabella Wall and Abbie Peet are set for a big season of athletics after impressing at the Coles Little Athletics National Camp, held at the Gold Coast Performance Centre.
The Year 8 students were among 21 NSW athletes selected for the four-day camp, which provided an opportunity for the best under-15 athletes around the country to hone their skills under the tutelage of elite coaches and athletes past and present. Athletes also participated in a range of personal development workshops including leadership, psychology and recovery.
Coles ambassadors Kelsey-Lee Barber (current javelin throw World Champion) and Matthew Denny (Commonwealth Games discus gold medallist) also made special appearances to share their tips and journeys from regional towns to the world stage.
Two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Barber said she was impressed with the talent on show at the camp.
"It's great to see so many talented young athletes together for the first time in three years at the 2022 Coles Little Athletics National Camp," she said.
"Camps like these provide a great opportunity for aspiring athletes to get the skills, knowledge and inspiration they need to get to the next level in athletics and hopefully represent Australia one day."
Peet, who earlier this year medalled in four events at the Australian Track and Field Championships, winning gold in the 400m and 800m, silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m, trained as a sprinter at the camp as those are the events currently available in her classification at the Paralympics.
The teenager said the camp has emboldened her ambitions to make it to the Paralympics.
"The training at the camp was really fun even though it was pretty intense. My goal is to make it to Paralympics and compete against other people who can really push you," she said.
Wall, a middle-distance runner who medalled in both the 400m and 800m at the nationals, said the camp was a great experience.
"I've learnt new skills to be a better runner at the camp, like how to be more upright and using my arms, but I've also really enjoyed meeting new people," she said.
