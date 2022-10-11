The Northern Daily Leader

Isabella Wall and Abbie Peet invited to attend Coles Little Athletics National Camp

Updated October 11 2022 - 6:20am, first published 4:07am
Isabella Wall said the recent Little Athletics National Camp was a great experience.

Tamworth's Isabella Wall and Abbie Peet are set for a big season of athletics after impressing at the Coles Little Athletics National Camp, held at the Gold Coast Performance Centre.

