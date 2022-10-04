The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth region flooding: section of George Street at Moonbi completed washed away after heavy rain

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated October 4 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAMWORTH council is facing costly upgrades to a bitumen road on the outskirts of Moonbi, which was completely washed away during recent flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.