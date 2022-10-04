TAMWORTH council is facing costly upgrades to a bitumen road on the outskirts of Moonbi, which was completely washed away during recent flooding.
George Street, just past the intersection at River Street, was closed to traffic on Friday, after heavy rain washed out the road.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said it's expected to be closed for some time, with detours in place through River Street and Braefarm Road. Traffic controls are also in place.
The council is already counting the cost of extensive damage across its roads network - expected to be hundreds of thousands of dollars - as staff work around the clock to assess the extent of repairs needed - a process expected to take weeks.
And with parts of the region bracing for a month's worth of rain in four days this week, roads are expected to take another hit.
Manager of operations and construction Murray Russell said council is working with the state government to obtain a natural disaster declaration, to help with funding applications.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
