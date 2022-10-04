The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

AMA NSW Hospital Health Check survey reveals bullying and harassment issues at Tamworth hospital

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated October 4 2022 - 1:15am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At John Hunter Hospital, 40 per cent of junior doctors had been affected. Picture: file photo

ALMOST half of the junior doctors studying at Tamworth hospital have experienced bullying or harassment, a new report has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.