'WE'LL get to that when we can'.
That could be the reality for a number of the city's flood-damaged roads, as council staff work to assess the extent of the damage.
Tamworth Regional Council manager of operations and construction Murray Russell said he hoped residents would have a "little patience", with road damage assessments expected to take weeks.
"The reality is, when it's [damage] been very widespread, and potentially more coming, sometimes the response might be slower than people would like," he said.
The region's unsealed road network has taken a battering during the past week and some sealed roads have also suffered.
It is not yet known how much it will cost to repair the damage.
Mr Murray said there had been significant damage to the creek crossing on Moonbi Gap Road.
"The flood that was in Moore Creek late last week was probably one of the biggest in living memory," he said.
"I've got people that work for me that haven't seen it go that high in 35 years."
In the coming days council will prioritise the clean up of high traffic roads including Scott Road, Gunnedah Road, Nundle Road, Werris Creek Road and Calala Lane.
"When there's an event like this there's always mud deposited in places, there's trees broken down and debris that gets left on the side of roads."
Mr Russell said council is in talks with the state government to receive a natural disaster declaration, which would provide assistance for reinstating road infrastructure.
Last week's flooding event saw residents sitting in traffic for up to 45 minutes to get across town when Jewry Street and Scott Road closed, leaving just Bridge Street open.
As council staff work across the weekend, Mr Russell said the message to drivers was simple.
"Generally as a driver you just need to take care," he said.
"When there's very wet conditions the road conditions can change very quickly."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
