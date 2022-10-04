The Northern Daily Leader
Split Rock and Keepit dams could both spill with incoming heavy rain for the Tamworth region

Mark Kriedemann
Mark Kriedemann
October 4 2022 - 6:00pm
Water has continued to lap at the edge of Split Rock Dam. Picture Aaron Tongs

More than a month's worth of rain is projected to fall in the next six days and dams continue to sit near spilling point.

