Sail away with what's on offer at entertainment venues in May

Presented by Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music
Acclaimed guitarists Slava & Leonard Grigoryan have expanded their creative output by crafting and recording the soundtrack to the award-winning movie A Boy Called Sailboat.
This heart-warming movie was written and developed by Melbourne-based team Cameron Nugent and Andrew Curry and was filmed in New Mexico.
Sailboat brigs love and hope to a family who have forged a simple but proud life in the drought-ridden Deep South and one afternoon he brings home a "little guitar".
Sailboat and his little guitar are instantly inseparable. At the request of his ill grandmother to write a song for her - Sailboat meanders through diversity to deliver the unimaginable - the greatest song ever written.
The Latin themed soundtrack is a key element to the movie and provides an opportunity to hear the wonderful Grigoryan Brothers like never before.
Film screening with the soundtrack performed live by the Grigoryan Brothers.
Only at the Capitol Theatre for one night - Tuesday, May 28 at 7:30pm.
A puppet musical of hope.
Bandicoot, Koala and a very fun-loving Frilled Neck Lizard regale their story, part truth, part myth but mostly inspiration, of a woman who transforms her world to bring about hope ad happiness for herself and the world around her.
Inspired by Jean Giono's The Man Who Planted Trees, The One Who Planted Trees is an inspirational story that proves just how much one person can do and will have you humming out of the theatre, pulling out the spade and watering plants.
In the face of global climate emergency, how can we find hope? What good can one person do? This is a fun and joyous springboard for serious discussion about our world and the environment we all value.
Recommended 5+ but suitable for everyone!
At the Capitol Theatre Wednesday, May 29 at 6pm and Thursday, May 30 at 10:30am and 12:30pm.
Featuring Lior & Nigel Westlake.
Be swept away as Sydney Symphony Orchestra presents the music of beloved Australian composer Nigel Westlake - including the award-winning song cycles Compassion featuring singer-songwriter Lior.
Based on ancient texts, Compassion unites singer-songwriter Lior energising vocal range with acclaimed composer Nigel Westlake's (Babe, Paper Planes, Miss Potter) orchestral writings. Moments of ethereal beauty and lyricism give way to harmonic innovations and dazzling percussion, as we're swept up into that rare realm of artistry and collaboration that crosses cultural and emotional divides.
What happens when a great soulful voice meets the power of an orchestra?
This magical performance is recommended for 12yrs + and is at the Tamworth Town Hall Thursday, May 30 at 7:30pm.
