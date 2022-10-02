Kairos means 'God's special time'.
The international Kairos Outside movement was launched a decade ago in Tamworth, offering a new way to help ease the burden of families with loved ones behind bars.
Chairperson Lorraine Furze was there when it all began in the country music capital, and has been involved ever since.
"What we do is we give a weekend for anybody who has been impacted by having someone incarcerated," Ms Furze said.
"It's free to the people who come along and we try to give them a weekend of acceptance and love without any judgement.
"They can feel free to talk about everything or nothing, it's up to the people."
Kairos Inside developed in prisons in America as a short course working with incarcerated people who were offered hope through scriptural interpretations.
The prisoners asked if their wives could participate in a similar course.
Kairos Outside started in Australia in Sydney more than 20 years ago.
The Tamworth movement's treasurer Mariette Duns said it means women can link up with others in the same situation.
"Often they're very lonely and isolated, and it's just a weekend where they can share and come together," she said.
READ ALSO:
"We just provide a team and a sort of structure where they can share, or come to terms with what they've been feeling over the years, or could be a recent thing.
"Sometimes it's someone who's been incarcerated years ago, and they've still been affected by it."
Meals are provided and gifts are given.
"There's lots of love and fun," Ms Dun said.
COVID disrupted the movement and the women haven't had a weekend away in two years. The groups who had met through the program weren't able to gather.
"Over the two years that everything was shut down, we're really trying to rebuild it up again now, because we couldn't meet," she said.
The groups that have met through a previous weekend try to keep in contact through activities like sewing.
"Part of it is trying to keep contact with these people, so we feel that they're not isolated," Ms Furze said.
Ms Duns said the experience has changed her perspective.
"There was this incredible range and diversity of people that were affected," she said.
"There's no one set of people who are affected by this, and it covers a whole range of people in the community who need support.
"That's, I think, the thing that has kept us going."
Kairos Outside will host an event at Lake Keepit from October 21 to 23.
