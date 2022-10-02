The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Kairos Outside movement events back after COVID-19 to support Tamworth families with incarcerated loved ones

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
October 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lorraine Furze, Lavina Martin and Marriette Duns are the organisers of Tamworth's Kairos Outside movement. Picture by Peter Hardin

Kairos means 'God's special time'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.