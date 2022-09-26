Joey Fowler has added another selection accolade to his growing list.
The Narrabri teenager is currently in camp at the AIS with the Australian Schools/Under-18s after impressing playing five-eighth for the Waratahs 1s during their Australian Under-18 Academy matches over the last week.
They played the Rebels on Tuesday and then the Reds on Sunday.
The side was announced following that with the successful players staying on down in Canberra for the week.
READ ALSO:
"He was chuffed," Fowler's dad Chris said.
"Very excited and relieved I think. It's been a crazy year for him and he's thoroughly enjoyed it and he'll definitely love the week down there."
From what he understands they will have Super Rugby coaches coming in during the week. They will also on Sunday play against an Australian under-19s invitational side.
"It's fantastic for his confidence," he said.
He is still a year young being only 17.
"It's been a good year for him with Joeys (First XV) going through undefeated that was a bit of a highlight," Chris said.
Fowler's path to the Australian side started with making the Greater Public Schools (GPS) 2s, from which his performances for saw him selected in the Gen Blue 1s side.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.