He came, he saw, he conquered.
And now, Josh Jones leaves the Tamworth Swans, not only as the best player in the AFL North West's 2022 competition, but "one of [the club's] best ever".
That, though, is not the only thing club president Josh McKenzie will miss about Jones.
"It's not just his football ability," McKenzie said.
"Him and his wife Georgia have been a great part of our club for three years. They slotted in beautifully, just as really good-quality people."
Jones began with the Swans in 2020, after arriving in Tamworth when Georgia picked up a job teaching maths at Oxley High School.
In the last week of October, the couple and their daughter Mila, will move to Albury so Jones can establish and run his own branch of Rural Fit, where he currently works in Tamworth.
In truth, however, the decision to move was driven by a more personal motive.
"It's mainly to be around family again," Jones said.
"My parents are both down there and my sister's in Melbourne, which is only three hours away. For us, it's a bit of a no-brainer."
Earlier this month, the Swans fell short of what would have been their first premiership flag since 2009.
The loss stung Jones, who, despite his vast experience and ability, has never won a senior grand final. However his home club in Holbrook, where he intends to return as a player-coach in 2023, won their first and second grade premierships this season.
"Sadly we [the Swans] couldn't finish the year off with a flag, which would have meant everything to me," Jones said.
"It's something that eluded the club for quite some time, and I really wanted to be a part of it.
"From a Holbrook point of view, we haven't lost [any players], if anything we've just gained. So hopefully we can continue for years to come."
Aside from his contributions on the field, Jones brought a new perspective as a member of the Swans' coaching staff in 2022.
Co-coach Paul Kelly said he was well-respected by the playing group and brought valuable knowledge of the modern game to the squad.
"Everyone loved him and rated him really highly," Kelly said.
"When he'd take training on a Thursday night, you could see the enthusiasm for training and they'd listen to every word he said."
The Swans' semi-final win against the Inverell Saints was the highlight of Jones' time playing for the club - "it was an amazing feeling, the hair was standing up on the back of your neck" - but it is the personal connections he will miss most of all.
"From a family-orientated point of view, [joining the Swans was] the best move that Georgia and I have made," Jones said.
"We've made some lifelong friends through the club and they're just a great bunch of people."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.