Nick O'Neill is a self-confessed football fanatic.
The Glaswegian was more born into the sport than introduced to it, following in the example of his father, Willie, while growing up in Scotland.
"My dad was my coach when I was in primary school," O'Neill said.
"I was raised into it, he played at quite a high semi-pro level in Scotland in the 70s."
But this Saturday, his primary inspiration is his wife, Bek, as North Companions look to upset OVA in the men's first grade soccer grand final.
She was a member of the Flames outfit which triumphed over Tudor Wests in Saturday's Tamworth Hockey Association grand final, and Nick is hoping to become the second premiership winner in the house this year.
"I went straight from the hockey fields to Scully Park on Saturday [for the preliminary final against Moore Creek]," O'Neill said.
"It'd be great if we could do the double in our household."
In a moment of familial serendipity, O'Neill's father and mother, Ellen, arrived in Tamworth over the weekend for a three-week visit.
The visit was not planned to coincide with a potential grand final, but he will "definitely" buoyed by their presence at Scully Park this Saturday.
He and the rest of the Northies team will need every ounce of support they can muster against OVA.
The men in red have gone undefeated over the last two years and are comfortable favourites headed into this weekend. However, Companions have not conceded more than one goal in each of the games they have played against the Mushies this season, and O'Neill believes their defence could be the key to an upset win.
"We've been pretty strong defensively," he said.
"No matter who we've played, I think only once we've conceded more than one goal.
"They've not created more than a few chances against us, so we're hoping that will continue and ... hopefully we can have a little bit more attacking play than we've had against them."
Moving to Australia seven years ago proved to be the start of a new chapter of O'Neill's life. He has since gotten married, had two children, and begun a teaching career.
But at 37 years old, he knows his time on the football field is limited, and this may well be his last opportunity to contest a first grade grand final.
"I'd like to get to 40, maybe playing in the top two grades in Tamworth," O'Neill said.
"The good thing about Northies is they've always got great young talent coming through. I'd love nothing more than to turn up next year and have even more great young players.
"I'd love to play reserve grade because I'm not good enough anymore for first grade."
