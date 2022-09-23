Soccer began as a refuge for Kelly McKenzie.
Nearly a decade ago, with three young children at home, McKenzie found herself in the same position as a lot of mothers: giving everything to her family without a personal outlet.
So, she turned to sport. And soccer, which she had played before her children were born, was where she focused her attention.
"I just needed something for myself," McKenzie said.
"I'd played soccer before the children ... it was such a good vibe within the club and the team."
So much did she enjoy the atmosphere at OVA that she has remained ever since.
And it is no surprise that she turned to sport in search of a personal pursuit - sport is deeply embedded within the fabric of the McKenzie family.
Her husband, Josh, is the president of the Tamworth Swans AFL club, while their three sons all play basketball.
The wide variety of sports might ordinarily lead to scheduling conflicts when it comes time to watch the AFL, A-League, or NBL, but McKenzie said the family had their timings worked out to a tee.
"We've been quite lucky because the basketball is a sport that goes through the week, and then AFL and soccer go on through the weekend," she said.
"So we've worked it out quite nicely."
Soccer will undoubtedly take precedence this weekend, when McKenzie's OVA White takes on North Companions FC Black in the women's first grade grand final.
With 13 wins, three draws, and just two losses for the year, OVA has been the team to beat this season and go into the game as favourites.
But, having finished fourth on the ladder, Northies have had to win their way through the finals series and appear to have hit their peak when it matters most this season.
"I went down and watched the [preliminary final] and saw how they played," McKenzie said.
"That makes me excited, the fact that they're willing to play at that level and put that grit in. I think it makes for a good competition."
