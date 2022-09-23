This weekend's grand final clash between the OVA Mushies and North Companions is a clash of the old guard versus the new.
As has been well-documented, the Mushies are in the midst of an unbeaten streak that stretches back over two years, and were undeniably the top team in the competition throughout the regular season.
Northies, meanwhile, provided the sternest challenge to OVA's dominance this year, with a cumulative score of 2-1 from the two games played between the sides.
And with just two players over the age of 20, Companions very much represent the next generation of top teams coming through.
The danger they pose as opponents is something OVA captain Lachlan Browne understands all too well.
"They're energetic, they're youthful, and they're confident," Browne said.
"They can be hard to break down because of it, they do a lot of off-the-ball work very well, they set themselves up nicely, and they're well-drilled."
By comparison, Mushies have just one player under 27 years old and may field as many as five who were present for their first grand final win in 2008.
Browne was a part of that squad, and believes the key to the team's longstanding success is down to the confidence and self-belief woven into the club culture.
"As we kept winning, it does breed that confidence in yourself and your teammates and the team as a whole," he said.
"If there is a mishap on the way, you know that you can set it right."
Since that inaugural premiership, the Mushies have rarely failed to reach the grand finals. Even though they have not always played the better soccer on the day, Browne said, one of OVA's key strengths is the team's ability to win key moments in matches.
This, he believes, is another lesson the Mushies gleaned through years of playing and winning together.
"There's a lot of experience and the learned behaviour of winning," Browne said.
"You might not be the best team on the day, but you know how to get the result ... soccer's probably one of the few sports where you can not be the better team for 80 minutes and still pull the result."
Given Northies' sterling defense, the Mushies will need to be on their toes and ready to take advantage of any opening that presents itself on Saturday.
But from what Browne said, it is moments like this that OVA shines the brightest.
