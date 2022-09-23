The Northern Daily Leader

Soccer: OVA set to take on North Companions in men's first grade grand final

By Zac Lowe
September 23 2022 - 8:00am
This weekend's first grade grand final will be contested at Scully Park, and OVA captain Lachlan Browne believes his side's ample experience will be their edge. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

This weekend's grand final clash between the OVA Mushies and North Companions is a clash of the old guard versus the new.

