Spring is the time for school holiday fun, so check out Gunnedah Shire Council's latest school holiday program!
The ever-popular Louis Tennis Academy will run its school holiday coaching clinic in the first week of the school holidays, Gunnedah Conservatorium is hosting free music workshops in Gunnedah and Curlewis, and the $10 movies are back!
Once of the biggest blockbusters ever - Avatar - returns to the Civic with $10 screenings for all sessions. Paws of Fury will be the $10 Thursday movie at 10.30am on September 29, and DC League of Super-Pets will screen for $10 a ticket on October 6 at 10.30am.
Splash into Spring with free entry for children to the outdoor pool at Gunnedah Memorial Pool on Tuesday, October 4 - the perfect place to cool off!
Wednesday, October 5 is a big day with the bright and beautiful LizzieLand coming to Gunnedah Town Hall, thanks to Gunnedah Conservatorium. LizzieLand combines music, dancing, butterflies, stories, violin and a great time at 10.30am.
Also on Wednesday, Candle Making and Mosaic Art Workshops will be held at the Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery with Bright Minds at 9.30am and 1pm.
Gunnedah Shire Library has school holiday fun that includes a Harry Potter Trivia Afternoon, Book Buddies for 0-7 years, and Crafty Creations for 8 years plus, including a session at Curlewis Library from 2-3pm on Monday, September 26. To find out more about the library's activities, visit the Gunnedah Shire Library Facebook page.
Kids can also join the Great Spring School Holiday Treasure Hunt - just pick up a treasure map from the Gunnedah Visitor Information Centre and crack the code and you could win great prizes including movie passes.
PCYC Gunnedah's school holiday activities include squash, paint 'n' shake, dodgeball and futsal. Contact PCYC Gunnedah on 6742 1586 for more information about their activities.
To find out more and make bookings about Gunnedah Shire Council's School Holiday Program, visit www.thecivic.com.au/youth
