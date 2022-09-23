The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah kids will be kept busy these school holidays

By Newsroom
September 23 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tennis is just one of the many fun activities in the School Holiday Program. Picture supoplied.

Spring is the time for school holiday fun, so check out Gunnedah Shire Council's latest school holiday program!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.