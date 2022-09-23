The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth council crews reopen more roads including Jewry Street as floodwaters head for Gunnedah

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 23 2022 - 2:00am, first published 12:30am
The Peel River in full flight in Tamworth on Friday morning

MORE roads have reopened across Tamworth on Friday morning as floodwaters head further downstream towards Gunnedah.

