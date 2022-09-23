MORE roads have reopened across Tamworth on Friday morning as floodwaters head further downstream towards Gunnedah.
Jewry Street in the city reopened just before 9am after the Peel River peaked in the early hours of Friday.
Tamworth Regional Council said Whitehouse Lane, Kia Ora Lane, and Moonbi Gap Road also reopened earlier on Friday.
Manilla Road is open, but many areas remain no go zones across the council area including Wallamore Road, Warral Road, Goonan Street and O'Briens Lane at Nemingha.
Appleby Lane, Daruka Road, and Davidson's Lane are also still closed to traffic.
Across town, Burgmann's Lane is still closed.
On Friday morning, council said in Manilla, the Higgins Avenue low-level bridge as well as Rushes Creek Road are closed, along with William Street in Barraba.
Council said crews were assessing the roads and would open more routes when they were safe for vehicles.
On Thursday, the Peel River and Goonoo Goonoo rivers both broke their banks, causing moderate flooding across Tamworth.
The floodwaters inundated Jewry Street and Scott Road, as well as several other roads including Whitehouse Lane and O'Brien's Lane.
The floodwaters lapped at Calala Lane, but despite the area resembling an inland sea in the paddocks, the waters did not climb high enough to shut the main road into Calala.
Gunnedah Shire Council said dozens of roads are closed across the shire but crews are unable to advise on some roads due to access issues.
Black Stump Way at Mullaley is closed, along with Orange Grove Road at Keepit Dam, Mooki River Road at Breeza, Wandobah Road in Gunnedah, and Grain Valley Road between Goolhi and Narrabri council boundary.
The Kamilaroi Highway at Watermark and just south of Curlewis is open but with caution because of water over the road.
Liverpool Plains Council said most roads around the shire are closed because of floodwaters but council crews are assessing the situation regularly on Friday.
A spokesperson said Coonabarabran Road is closed, and council staff are cleaning off debris and silt and repairing road pavement.
The Gap Road is also closed near Werris Creek.
"All other roads are being assessed and council staff will attend to any issues as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.
"We appreciate your patience during these challenging times."
Narrabri council said the Kamilaroi Highway between Boggabri and Gunnedah was open with caution on Friday morning.
The same highway is shut between Wee Waa and Narrabri and between Wee Waa to Burren Junction.
Council crews are keeping a close watch on the thoroughfares throughout the shire but many remain closed including Killarney Gap Road in the Gwydir Shire, Rangari Road, Culgoora Road, and Harparary Road.
In Narrabri the Violet Street Bridge is closed, as well as Turrawan Road.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
