ZOMBIES are taking over Tamworth these school holidays.
Escape Rooms Tamworth and Paintball & Laser Tag are teaming up to give kids the chance to save their community from undead invaders.
Attendees must hunt the zombies and search for the serum to win.
Up to 100 people can play with the zombies, when usually only groups of 15 are eligible for laser tag.
Organisers promise it's the most fun to be had all year.
Business owner Jody Stevens said the event will be the first World Zombie Day celebrated by Escape Rooms without COVID restrictions.
Zombies were released in the city last year but they were only to be looked at, and stayed away from, due to the pandemic.
"This year we can make it a bit more fun and actually be more interactive and have more people, which is exciting," she said.
Ms Stevens said it's great to be getting back to normal after COVID forced her to close multiple times, and then restrict group sizes and bookings.
Escape Rooms Tamworth will be getting the anticipation going in the lead up to the zombie hunt by changing up their zombie room.
New puzzles, tricks and scares will be popping up in the business' most popular room.
It's Ms Stevens' personal favourite room.
She said it leans more on the creepy side than scary side, and being blindfolded to enter sets the tone from the start.
"It gets your adrenaline going, it's fun," she said.
The business tries to strike a balance between easy and hard in their escape rooms.
"We don't try to go crazy, and we don't try to go too easy," she said.
"We want people to have fun."
Now an escape room aficionado - Ms Stevens had to be dragged to her first ever escape room experience in Newcastle.
"I thought my friends were nuts," she said.
"I was like, I'm not doing horror and had a big sook about it.
"And then one we finished, I was like, right, Tamworth needs one."
The hunt will begin during the last weekend of the holidays on Saturday October 8 at Paintball & Laser Tag in Kootingal - just in time for World Zombie Day.
