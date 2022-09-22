A FENCED off-leash dog park has been on Gunnedah Shire Council's mind for more than six years, and now it's one step closer.
Wandobah Reserve could be home to the new park, if council is able to secure grant funding to install a fence.
Councillor Ann Luke, who has been pushing for the park since it first hit council's agenda, said it was "nice to know" things were moving forward.
"People love doing things with their dogs," she said.
"There's a real desire to have the right sort of infrastructure so the community can get out more and do things with their pets."
The search for a new location took off after council slammed the recommendation to fork out $200,000 to install a fence at Woolshed Reserve, which is prone to flooding.
Wandobah Reserve was selected as a better, and more financially viable option, due to the existing shared footpath and the amount of space available for car parking.
The overall cost of the project is estimated to be between $120,000 to $144,000.
Cr Ann Luke said council would be applying for grant funding rather than taking money from "basic rates".
Council voted unanimously to endorse Wandobah Reserve as the new space for the enclosed park and to seek grant funding at a meeting on Wednesday.
The construction of a fenced off-leash dog park is the third oldest outstanding resolution on council's list.
Deputy mayor Robert Hooke said he was glad to see progress being made.
"I call the motion carried and thank heavens for that," he said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region.
