The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah teen Charlotte Eather signs with Canterbury Bulldogs

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 22 2022 - 4:32am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah teen Charlotte Eather has been added to Canterbury's Tarsha Gale Cup squad. Picture Excel Sports Management

Charlotte Eather will soon be immersed in a new and exciting world where childhood dreams are within reach and Jada Taylor's dazzling ascent is the blueprint for success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.