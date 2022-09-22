Charlotte Eather will soon be immersed in a new and exciting world where childhood dreams are within reach and Jada Taylor's dazzling ascent is the blueprint for success.
At the end of next month, the Gunnedah 18-year-old will relocate to Sydney after signing with the Canterbury Bulldogs as part of the club's 2023 Tarsha Gale Cup squad.
It was in that under-19 competition this year that Tamworth-raised Taylor shone brightly for the undefeated, premiership-winning Roosters.
That led to her star turn for the Blues in an under-19 State or Origin clash, her first NRLW contract and then her NRLW debut.
Taylor's first NRLW match - an impressive display against the Titans on the Central Coast on Sunday - garnered national media coverage.
Eather is inspired by the deeds of Taylor, whom she played representative rugby with for Central North, and hopes to make her own national headlines.
"We're from much the same area, we used to always verse each other in league tag, or she was actually on my rugby team," said the 2022 Gunnedah Bulldogs league tag player.
"So I'm hoping I get the same opportunity as her, I put on a show. Hopefully I can make it as far as her."
Canterbury signed Eather after her Sydney agent, John Fadel of Excel Sports Management, sent the club a video of her playing for Central North at the under-18 state rugby championships at Maitland in June.
She is a flanker in rugby. But Fadel said the Bulldogs saw her as a "strong centre", although he believed she was best suited to hooker.
"Showing everyone what I've got" and "making everyone proud", Eather replied when asked what this opportunity meant to her.
"It's honestly the best opportunity," she also said. "I wanna go down there, give it my all and, hopefully, make it in the NRL women's [competition]."
It will be the first time the childcare educator has lived away from home, although the Bulldogs have already found her a childcare job in Sydney and will also find her accommodation.
"I feel like it will be all right," she said of the move. "I have heaps of family in Sydney, and my family visits Sydney a lot."
Fadel discovered Eather after tracking the footy progress of her elder sister, Nautica. He "strongly believes" she will start for the Bulldogs next season.
"Just that energy around her wanting to get somewhere is what caught my attention," said Excel Sports' managing director.
Fadel said he "knew she was gonna be someone special" as he scouted her, despite the lack of women's rugby league opportunities in the North West.
She was a natural-born rugby league player, he said.
"It's just her natural ability around the ruck area," he said of her appeal, adding that she "knows how to break the holes" and "understands how to play the percentage play".
